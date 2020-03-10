Modern Dell EMC Storage And Data Protection Optimize SAP Workloads And S4/HANA Migration

To deliver new value and enable innovation, organizations are striving to build intelligent enterprises that run on insight from data delivered in real time. The transition can be challenging especially in this digital era. Enterprises are accumulating increasing volumes of data, yet they struggle to identify what data is relevant and how to manage the data they are collecting. Success hinges on the way an enterprise uses data to transform it into data capital and the way the organization invests in data technology.

Many organizations utilize SAP enterprise software to manage their data capital;

however, as of 2025, SAP software will run on only one database, SAP HANA. This

deadline and the desire to leverage SAP’s next-generation applications, including

artificial intelligence and machine learning, are driving enterprises to migrate to SAP

HANA and SAP S/4HANA.

