Modernize your SAP environment with Red Hat and AWS

Red Hat

Across industries, companies use SAP® applications to run their business operations. Migrating your SAP environment presents an opportunity to modernize your underlying IT infrastructure with cloud technologies to reduce costs, streamline operations and maintenance, and increase business agility. Together, Red Hat® and Amazon Web Services (AWS) offer a proven foundation for SAP HANA that improves data center innovation, efficiency, and flexibility.

The combination of Red Hat Enterprise Linux® for SAP with High Availability and Update Services and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) gives you the speed, reliability, and flexibility you need for the future. Download the brief to learn more about Red Hat and AWS solutions for SAP.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 2 pages

