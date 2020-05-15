Mohawk Industries harnesses the power of data with SAP HANA and Red Hat

Red Hat

Carpeting and flooring company Mohawk Industries sought to expand its SAP HANA environment to deliver greater business value and support critical operations. To achieve this expansion, Mohawk sought a scalable, cost-effective, and supported platform. By deploying Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, a collaborative solution from Red Hat and SAP, as well as Red Hat Satellite, Mohawk has improved its infrastructure performance, management, and costs. As a result, sales representatives now have real-time access to data, and Mohawk has gained an effective foundation for future expansion of its SAP HANA environment.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 4 Pages

