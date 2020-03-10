Moor Insights & Strategy: Enterprise Machine and Deep Learning with Intelligent Storage

Fueled by data, infrastructure advances, and the ubiquity of machine learning and deep learning (ML/DL) toolkits, artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are fast becoming a mainstay in the enterprise data center. AI turns data into insights across a broad swath of enterprise verticals as diverse as automotive, healthcare, life sciences, finances, technology, retail, and beyond. Data is now a competitive advantage in industries such as insurance − where predictive AI removes risks from underwriting, finance − where real-time deep-learning recognizes fraud as it happens, and even data center management − where patterns are analyzed to predict failures and scalability issues.

