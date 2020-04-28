Hitachi Data Systems

Move Hadoop to the Cloud: Harness Cloud Features and Flexibility for Hadoop Clusters

This hands-on guide covers how to architect clusters that work with cloud-provider features. It shows you how to avoid pitfalls, and also take full advantage of these services. See how to compare Amazon, Google, and Microsoft clouds, and learn how to set up clusters in each of them.

Read this guide to:

– Learn how Hadoop clusters run in the cloud, the problems they can help you solve, and their potential drawbacks
– Examine common concepts of cloud providers, including compute capabilities, networking and security, and storage
– Build a functional Hadoop cluster on cloud infrastructure, and learn what the major providers require
– Explore use cases for high availability, relational data with Hive, and complex analytics with Spark
– Get patterns and practices for running cloud clusters, from designing for price and security to dealing with maintenance

Download this guide now for hands-on examples that show you how to move Hadoop to the cloud.

