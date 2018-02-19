Navigating The New Privacy Landscape

The EU General Data Protection Regulation – in short, the GDPR – will be applied from May 2018. The directive marks the biggest change in EU data privacy laws in more than 20 years, and it will have a transformative effect on the way companies manage and secure personal data.

The GDPR will apply to the processing of personal data by controllers and processors in the EU, regardless of whether the processing takes place in the EU or not. The regulation will also apply to the processing of EU citizens’ personal data by a controller or processor not established in the EU, if their activities relate to the offering of goods and services to EU citizens, or to the monitoring of behavior that takes place within the EU.

