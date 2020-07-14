Navigating the Disruption of Work

So many of the companies we admire followed a similar path as they grappled with their new priorities. And, even though companies started at different stages of the journey, we noticed some common themes and issues emerging.

Because we’re students of the way people work together, we started to talk with the leaders of these companies and began to notice the changes happening within Slack.

These conversations were and continue to be fascinating and energising. They’re a testament to the resilience of the best business leaders (as well as their integrity and sensitivity).

This piece is itself the start of an ongoing conversation about all this: about how work is changing, why it’s changing and what the people who lead companies and teams can do about it.