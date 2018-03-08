Why You Need An ICP License: Your First Step to Online Success in China

In today’s world, speed is an important factor for business success and especially for online websites. Fast load speed of your website provides users with an optimal experience, enhances SEO rankings, and prevents users from exiting your website due to poor response time.

From a marketer’s perspective, you can think of fast website load speed as an invisible fence that helps to keep users grazing on your online property, rather than wandering off in different directions. From there you can direct your audience and gently push them towards your call-to-action. This, in turn, leads to increased clicks, signups, sales, and hopefully more revenue!

Download this white paper to find out more.