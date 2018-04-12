New Signature The Need For Speed: Using the Power of Cloud for App Innovation

New Signature

A crucial component of today’s enterprise lies in the business logic and information assets contained within legacy application estates. The ever changing digital landscape is requiring business to evolve which is putting pressure on the applications to respond. Sure, your apps are keeping the lights on and the business running, but are they fit for the mobile-first, data centric world of business? Some may think that the solution to the costly and resource intensive legacy app problem is to simply build new – but is that always the right approach? What if there was a way to unlock the value in these applications and give them a new lease of life to operate in this new digital landscape?

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Q&A: Exabeam’s Chief Data Scientist Derek Lin on Deep Learning and Cybersecurity
2 hours ago
Defusing the Quantum Time Bomb
4 hours ago
How Prepared is the NHS for GDPR?
22 hours ago
Black Report Bites at ‘Candy Bar’ Security
23 hours ago
UK Strives for Gold at the Olympic Park’s New Cyber Security Innovation Centre
1 day ago
Porn Age Verification Rules – Expensive, Ineffective and a Hacker’s Delight
1 day ago
Europe in Emphatic Commitment to Blockchain
1 day ago
What Makes Software “Smart”?
1 day ago
The Mainframe in the Digital Economy: Time for a New World Order in IT
2 days ago
Software AG Prepares British Army for Battle
2 days ago
Oracle Releases 1500 APIs
2 days ago
Music to Our Ears: Buttons of Sound among Emerging Tech Backed by Royal Academy
2 days ago
Digital Day 2018: Europe to Announce AI, Blockchain, Data Initiatives
2 days ago
What’s the World’s Fastest Growing Software Market?
2 days ago
IBM Unveils “Skinny” New Mainframes
2 days ago
Preparing for the NIS Directive: A Human-First Approach
3 days ago