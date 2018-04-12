New Signature The Need For Speed: Using the Power of Cloud for App Innovation

A crucial component of today’s enterprise lies in the business logic and information assets contained within legacy application estates. The ever changing digital landscape is requiring business to evolve which is putting pressure on the applications to respond. Sure, your apps are keeping the lights on and the business running, but are they fit for the mobile-first, data centric world of business? Some may think that the solution to the costly and resource intensive legacy app problem is to simply build new – but is that always the right approach? What if there was a way to unlock the value in these applications and give them a new lease of life to operate in this new digital landscape?