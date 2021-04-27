Network transformation: The foundation for digital business

Orange

The goal of digital transformation is a superior customer experience. But that deceptively simple goal requires changes, first to enable employees, second in business processes, and third in optimization/agility. All of these changes require a high-performance, reliable, and most importantly flexible network. The transformed network is the foundation which underpins and facilitates digital transformation for businesses in the cloud era. It enables business efficiencies as well as bringing benefits to the IT department.

In the second part of this three part series, we will discuss digital transformation from the perspective of the IT department. First, we will dive into the necessary cultural changes required for digital transformation. Then we will discuss the technical elements of creating the transformed network, including networking technologies, security, automation, IoT and 5G.

Type: White Paper
Length: 10 Pages

