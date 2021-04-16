Network transformation: The foundation for digital business

The goal of digital transformation is a superior customer experience. But that deceptively simple goal requires changes, first to enable employees, second in business processes, and third in optimization/agility. All of these changes require a high-performance, reliable, and most importantly flexible network. The transformed network is the foundation which underpins and facilitates digital transformation for businesses in the cloud era. It enables business efficiencies as well as bringing benefits to the IT department.

In the first part of this three part series, we will examine the digital transformation and the reasons for a transformed network from the perspective of the business. In this paper we will draw a line from superior customer satisfaction through digital transformation, organizational changes and through to how the transformed network is more than just an IT priority, but a priority for the entire enterprise.

