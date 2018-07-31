Networking and information systems

The EU’s Network and Information Systems (NIS) Directive entered into force in August 2016 with the aim of increasing the resilience of cybersecurity defences across Europe. The clock is now ticking with EU member states having until 9th May 2018 to transpose the NIS Directive into their own national laws.

In light of new security and incident reporting requirements under the NIS Directive, businesses are advised to do a full risk assessment of their cyber resiliency, particularly their ability to detect and respond to cyberthreats.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

