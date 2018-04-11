New Signature and The Team Data Science Process

Technologies like Azure Machine Learning allow organisations to develop incredibly powerful predictive analytics capabilities, but the complexity of building and maintaining these models demand that we approach analytics with a thorough, rigorous approach.

The Team Data Science Process provides a tested framework for managing advanced analytics projects and delivering solutions that create sustainable value. Regardless of the discipline – from insurance risk forecasting to manufacturing process automation – data science must proceed through a formal process that allows experts to apply data and analytic technologies in a way that maximises the value of the results.

