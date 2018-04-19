New Signature Utilising Managed Services to Become a Cloud Champion

Updates, new features, applications maintenance, threat detection, incident support – the upkeep when it comes to IT infrastructure is seemingly a never-ending list. Add to that the need to keep team skills up to date in an ever-changing technology landscape and the drive for IT to carve out time to proactively contribute to value-add activities. The senior IT professional has never had more to juggle. However, what if the day-to day management of the IT environment was taken off your hands, relieving your team of the mundane but important tasks and enabling you to drive innovation, growth and business outcomes elsewhere? As adoption of the cloud continues at pace, many organisations are moving towards an ‘outsourced’ model, leveraging the skills of cloud specialists to not only keep the engine running but also deliver enhanced optimisation, efficiency and agility with assured continuity and reduced risk.