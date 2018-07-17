NetApp - hyper convervged

NFLEX: Fulfilling the Promise of Converged Infrastructure

NetApp

Converged Infrastructure (CI) was full of promises. Some kept, and some never fully realized. Today, CI continues to provide the backbone to many data centers and provide a natural pathway to future hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Data center administrators have been successful with the complete flexibility of today’s CI solutions, but they are enamored with the promise of HCI simplicity. NFLEX fills the gap with a Converged Infrastructure solution designed to increase simplicity within a framework of flexibility, with the confidence of factory integration.

Fujitsu and NetApp are working together to deliver premier Converged Infrastructure based on industry standard technology leadership and unparalleled innovation, taking advantage of over twenty years of successful co-innovation. NFLEX is built on a core of technologies with industry-leading benchmarks in server and flash performance.

Converged Infrastructure continues to grow and now maintains a large share of Tier 1 application deployments in the marketplace.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

