NI Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Collection: Test Early and Often to Maximize Innovation

As systems gain complexity, embedded software is exploding. Testing this software is crucial for product success, but ensuring it’s vetted for the full spectrum of real-world scenarios is a huge undertaking. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing brings real-world testing scenarios through software models that allow embedded software to send and receive real inputs and outputs. This white paper collection will discuss what HIL is, how it can benefit your organization and how NI can help you get started.

