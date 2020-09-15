NI Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Collection: Test Early and Often to Maximize Innovation

NI

As systems gain complexity, embedded software is exploding. Testing this software is crucial for product success, but ensuring it’s vetted for the full spectrum of real-world scenarios is a huge undertaking. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing brings real-world testing scenarios through software models that allow embedded software to send and receive real inputs and outputs. This white paper collection will discuss what HIL is, how it can benefit your organization and how NI can help you get started.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 28 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Azure UK South Outage: Overheating Cloud Dried Up Services for Customers
2 hours ago
Steps Organisations Can Take to Counter Adversarial Attacks in AI
3 hours ago
BP Extends its ‘Energy for Cloud Services’ Deal to Microsoft
4 hours ago
TikTok Seeks Oracle ‘Partnership’ to get Round Trump Ban as Microsoft Talks End
24 hours ago
Arm Founder: UK Could Be “Blocked from its Own Technology”
1 day ago
Tech Must Work Across Borders to Help Aviation: Virgin Atlantic CIO
1 day ago
NVIDIA’s Agrees $40 Billion Deal for UK’s Arm
1 day ago
Analytics in a Post-COVID 19 World: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
4 days ago
Perception of IT Never Been Higher for Johnson Matthey CIO Paul Coby
4 days ago
US Court Hit by “Conti” Ransomware
4 days ago
TERF Wars, “Random Twitter People” and Responsible Disclosure
5 days ago
Amazon Appoints Ex Director of the NSA to its Board of Directors
5 days ago
A Needle in a Hash Stack: Why It’s Time to Move Beyond Threat Intelligence
6 days ago
Sweeping Government Data Audit will Touch Every Corner of Public Realm
6 days ago
Huawei Pressing Ahead With UK R&D Centre, Despite Cuts to Enterprise Tech Operation
6 days ago
How to Tackle Network Performance, Security and Multi-cloud Challenges with Gigamon­­
6 days ago