Nist’s Guidance For a Zero Trust Architecture

Traditional security methods classify everything (users, devices, and applications) inside the corporate network as trustworthy. These security models use technologies such as virtual private networks (VPNs) and network access control (NAC) to verify the credentials of users outside the network before granting access. With the proliferation of remote work, the new enterprise architecture is redefining the perimeter. Data is stored outside of corporate walls, and users access enterprise applications through various types of devices from locations outside the corporate network.

The Zero Trust model is a response to the fact that the perimeter-based security model doesn’t work—innumerable data breaches have occurred because hackers got past corporate firewalls and were able to move through internal business-critical systems easily.

