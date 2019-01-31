NoSQL Performance Benchmark 2018

In this report, Altoros evaluates and compares the latency and performance of the three most popular NoSQL databases – Couchbase Server, MongoDB™, and DataStax Enterprise (Cassandra) – under different cluster configurations and workloads using the Yahoo! Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB).

The evaluation was conducted on different cluster configurations of 4, 10, and 20 nodes under four different workloads. The four workloads tested were an update-heavy workload, a short-range scan workload, a query with filter including an offset and limit, and a JOIN query with grouping and ordering. You’ll see exactly how Couchbase consistently outperformed the competition across configurations and workloads.