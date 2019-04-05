Okta + G Suite: Delivering Secure Access Control and Efficient License Management

Okta

Organizations of all sizes, from the smallest startups to the largest multinational corporations, have embraced Google G Suite for cloud-based email, file sharing, and content collaboration. However, companies with complex legacy on-premise infrastructure or advanced identity management requirements remain challenged to meet the collaboration needs of their users while ensuring appropriate levels of compliance and security.

With Okta’s deep integration to G Suite, companies can now give end users the productivity tools they love together with the industry-leading identity and lifecycle management capabilities of Okta that ensure compliance and provide security.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google Cloud’s Healthcare API Aims to Tackle Interoperability Issues with Existing, Emerging Data Standards
1 hour ago
Sungard AS Bankruptcy: As Voting Begins, What Now?
3 hours ago
“Managed Storage is Revolutionising Access to Tangible Value from Data”
5 hours ago
Newham Council Data Breach Saw “Gangs Matrix” Fall into Gang Hands
6 hours ago
Microsoft’s New Cryptography Suite is “Mathematically Certain” to be Secure
8 hours ago
Brexit Uncertainty Halts EURid’s UK .eu Domain Name Rollback Plans
1 day ago
Four Things Businesses Should Know About Their Machine Identities
1 day ago
UK Universities Have Failed 100% of Penetration Tests Within Two Hours
1 day ago
How To Visualise An Edge In Today’s Cut-Throat Customer Race
1 day ago
Are Humans Really “The Weakest Link” In The Cyber Security Chain?
1 day ago
Misconfigured Storage Tech Strikes Again, Facebook User Data Exposed
1 day ago
Ignore The Hype About AIOps, The Reality Is Better
2 days ago
EU Creates an International Association for Blockchain Technology
2 days ago
Amazon Email Scam: Watch Out For Malicious Order Confirmed Emails
2 days ago
UK Companies Selected to Demonstrate Emerging Energy Technologies
2 days ago
Databases Can Help Businesses Navigate GDPR Risk And Opportunity
2 days ago