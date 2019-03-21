Okta + G Suite: Delivering Secure Access Control and Efficient License Management

Okta

Organizations of all sizes, from the smallest startups to the largest multinational corporations, have embraced Google G Suite for cloud-based email, file sharing, and content collaboration. However, companies with complex legacy on-premise infrastructure or advanced identity management requirements remain challenged to meet the collaboration needs of their users while ensuring appropriate levels of compliance and security.

With Okta’s deep integration to G Suite, companies can now give end users the productivity tools they love together with the industry-leading identity and lifecycle management capabilities of Okta that ensure compliance and provide security.

