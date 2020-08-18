Cloudflare has been named as a leading provider of Zero Trust Access (ZTA) in the Omdia Market Radar for Zero Trust Access. In the report, Omdia explores the rise of Zero Trust Access as a response to shortcomings in VPNs, and the rapid expansion of remote work and cloud computing.
– How ZTA helps enable secure remote access to applications for employees, partners and contractors
– Ways to deploy ZTA, and benefits and drawbacks to consider when planning your deployment
– Why Cloudflare was listed as a leading provider of ZTA, and how Cloudflare Access can replace VPN use cases for a more secure and convenient user experience