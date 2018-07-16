On the Radar: Pulse Secure delivers secure access solutions

Pulse Secure is an information security specialist focused on “secure access” for people, devices, things, and services. Since being spun out of Juniper in 2014, the company has made considerable investments innovating on its product lines, capabilities, and usability.

Pulse Secure Access Suite is the cornerstone technology, supporting IT access security and single sign-on (SSO) for global enterprises across a wide range of industry verticals and a hybrid mix of operational platforms. Sold separately or as a bundle, the secure access portfolio provides nextgeneration SSL-VPN facilities for mobile users, endpoint visibility and compliance, network profiling and Network Access Control (NAC), and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) technologies. The value of the Pulse Secure Access Suite is to deliver protected connectivity, user and endpoint visibility, and threat response across mobile, network, and hybrid cloud environments, focused on ease of use for administrators and transparency for end users.