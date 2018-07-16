On the Radar: Pulse Secure delivers secure access solutions

Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure is an information security specialist focused on “secure access” for people, devices, things, and services. Since being spun out of Juniper in 2014, the company has made considerable investments innovating on its product lines, capabilities, and usability.

Pulse Secure Access Suite is the cornerstone technology, supporting IT access security and single sign-on (SSO) for global enterprises across a wide range of industry verticals and a hybrid mix of operational platforms. Sold separately or as a bundle, the secure access portfolio provides nextgeneration SSL-VPN facilities for mobile users, endpoint visibility and compliance, network profiling and Network Access Control (NAC), and virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) technologies. The value of the Pulse Secure Access Suite is to deliver protected connectivity, user and endpoint visibility, and threat response across mobile, network, and hybrid cloud environments, focused on ease of use for administrators and transparency for end users.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Ericsson, Intel and Telstra Complete First End-to-End 5G Data Call
4 hours ago
Oracle Launches Blockchain Cloud Service
5 hours ago
Global Insurer Tokio Marian Kiln Partners up with NTT to Adopt RPA
6 hours ago
Chris Farinacci – “All the Disruptors in Silicon Valley Grew Up on Asana”
7 hours ago
Software Debugging Specialist “Undo” Secures $14 Million Funding
8 hours ago
The Art of Instant Data Delivery
8 hours ago
UK to Get First Spaceport: Expected Boost for Tech Industry
9 hours ago
Worldpay and Mastercard Enter New Digital Payments Partnership
9 hours ago
Dell Unveils its New Precision Range Aimed at SMEs and Media
3 days ago
Broadcom Shares Fall Staggering £10 Billion: But It May Just Be Starting a “Wierd” Shopping Spree
3 days ago
Irish AI and Facial Recognition Startup Acquired in Multi-Million Pound Deal
3 days ago
Microsoft Releases a Free Version of Microsoft Teams
3 days ago
The Bug Bounty Bonanza
3 days ago
Magic Leap Coming this Summer! Yet Company Can’t Show Live Demo
3 days ago
Intel to Acquire Fabless Semiconductor Specialists eASIC
3 days ago
Q&A: DataStax President Steve Rowland, as Apache Cassandra Turns 10
3 days ago