Online Meeting Provider

Digital transformation has arrived, and it’s creating unprecedented opportunities for companies of all sizes to become market leaders through the evolution of business processes and the creation of new products and services. Organizations that master digital transformation will see a dramatic increase in revenues and profitability by converging people, processes and technologies; those that do not will struggle to survive. Evidence of this is clear to see by looking at the churn in the biggest companies in the world. For example, a Capgemini study found that since 2000, 52% of the Fortune 500 has disappeared through acquisitions or bankruptcies. The study also found that digital organizations control 70% of market share in all industries today. Therefore,making the shift to a digital business must be a top initiative for IT and business leaders.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

