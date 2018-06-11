Optimal Workload Placement for Public, Hybrid, and Private Clouds

This document explains in detail the differences in workloads and how you can guide your organization to the optimal cloud solution given the many options available today. For example, email is well-suited to public clouds, whereas scientific research is typically not. While some of these placement decisions are more obvious, such as readily available commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, most require consideration of additional factors.

This document is designed to assist with decision making for existing, traditional workloads that fall in the center of the cloud spectrum, where there is no straightforward answer. Most of these workloads require a comprehensive understanding of the business needs, gathering data to assess your current environment, analyzing options, enhancing selected workloads for the best cloud performance, moving the workloads to the most suitable environment, and continuously monitoring performance to ensure business needs are met.