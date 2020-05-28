Optimize Data Protection for VxRail

As customers look to create scalable hybrid cloud platforms that help drive innovation and competitive differentiation, Dell EMC data protection and VxRail appliances can support turnkey IT and digital transformation for your organization.

In buying VxRail, you are not only buying a flexible infrastructure that can be easily expanded and scaled, but a foundation that can support future IAAS and PAAS requirements. Additionally, the transformation to virtualized data protection has changed the way data protection is managed. The trend is driving the need to reduce the complexity of management by simplifying and automating processes and self-service data protection has become the norm.

In a self-service model, backup admins are responsible for ensuring that the data protection solution conforms to the business requirements and application owners are taking responsibility of the backup and recovery for their applications. So ask yourself, does your software solution simplify and scale data protection for your VMware environments?

