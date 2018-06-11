While client/server computing remains the standard for most enterprise use cases, advances in endpoint devices, service delivery methods, and virtualization solutions are leading many organizations to explore centralized, shared-resource delivery models. Interest in these advances is particularly strong in industries such as healthcare, financials services, education, and the public sector, which face challenges relating to data security, industry-specific regulations, distributed work environments, and other factors.
Optimize End-User Computing With Comprehensive Modernization
Intel