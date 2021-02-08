Optimizing Funding Allocation for Nonprofits

The ultimate challenge for all nonprofit organizations is improving the use of grant funding so it has the greatest impact.

But the majority of nonprofits don’t have the right software tools to help them achieve this efficiently due to often restrictive funding conditions. Modern, flexible nonprofit-specific systems can deliver increased project transparency and efficiency to help gou meet any number of complex grant conditions, so the funding you receive provides the maximum impact where it’s needed most.

Nonprofit programs are typically funded bg multiple grants, each of which have their own restrictions, requirements, and limitation on where, when, and how the money must be spent While some grant-issuing bodies are making efforts to relax or simplify restrictions, for example, during the 2020 global pandemic, navigating these conditions without wasting time and resources remains a barrier to optimized funding allocation.