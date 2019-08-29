Optimizing the PC Lifecycle – Dell PC as a Service

Managing the day to day burden of PC lifecycle management leaves IT little time for innovation. It leaves little opportunity to take advantage of new trends fundamentally changing the way IT is consumed and delivered. And it prevents IT from focusing on the strategic priorities that help drive the business transformation.And, hardware technology doesn’t last forever. It has a lifecycle, a measurable beginning and end to its productivity and value. IT is tasked with optimizing the PC lifecycle and also driving strategic breakthroughs for their organization.

Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®.