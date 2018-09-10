Passing Your Next Audit: The Challenges of Properly Securing Your IBM i and Maintaining Compliance

In this e-book, we’ll look at several specific security challenges commonly faced by staff at IBM i shops in their efforts to harden security and pass compliance audits. These challenges include enforcing security and compliance policies, defending against unauthorized access (particularly via open-source protocols), auditing and tracing suspicious activity, keeping sensitive data away from prying eyes, limiting powerful profiles, and more. In addition to presenting challenges, this e-book will describe some of the technologies and best practices that can provide much needed solutions.