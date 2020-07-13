PC as a Service e-guide

The way products and services are consumed is changing fast, and there is a huge shift away from owning things to paying a fixed monthly fee for using what you need. This spans everything, from the cars you drive to the media you enjoy — and now, the technology your business relies on.

As the name suggests, PC as a Service (PCaaS) from Dell Technologies gives you access to the latest Intelbased hardware, software, lifecycle management and financing services — installed, maintained, and fully supported for a predictable and affordable monthly fee. PCaaS helps IT meet end users’ changing device needs and preferences; offering maximum business flexibility with lifecycle management for 1-299 devices.

If your business runs more than 300 devices, you’ll be assigned a Services Delivery Manager (SDM*) to look after the whole PC Lifecycle — from planning and deployment, to support and asset recovery.

