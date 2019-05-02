PC-as-a-Service: Unlocking New IT Capabilities To Improve Employee Experience

Today’s IT leaders don’t have the time nor the resources to effectively respond to the needs of their ever-demanding workforce. It’s time for CIOs to stop running the IT department and start transforming the business; only through transforming the way in which they deploy and service the workforce can CIOs accomplish this paramount task.

In September 2018, Dell commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the effectiveness of PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) and the appetite of organizations to use PCaaS. Forrester conducted five interviews with IT decision makers, with knowledge of desktop infrastructure, or those who had responsibility with PC life cycle services to explore this topic. Forrester also leveraged the data from two Total Economic Impact™ reports, conducted in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as well as a custom study around PC lifecycle management.

Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®.