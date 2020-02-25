PCLM Innovation Drives Competitive Differentiation In 2020

Cloud-based PC management, PC-as-a-service (PCaaS), and digital workspaces are gaining traction as modern approaches to end user computing. Why? They enable organizations to support a great employee experience (EX), alleviate IT management pressure, and enhance the security posture of the enterprise. Above all though, cloud-based management stands out as the backbone of all of these innovations, enabling faster device refresh, better access to apps and data, and a more automated employee onboarding process.

Many organizations are ready to make the transition due to the increasing maturity of vendor offerings. The question is: How? This paper outlines the realities of today’s business environment that make cloud-based management necessary, describes the roadmap for the transition, and demonstrates the benefits of cloud-based management for enterprises.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®.