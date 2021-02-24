Preparing for a New Data Future: A Survey of Clinical Research Technology Decision Makers

The pharmaceutical industry is in an exciting state of flux that is changing the industry in fundamental ways. While these changes are converging from several fronts, technological transformation has been identified as a priority that will significantly impact the industry in the near future (Deloitte 2020a). This is a promising outlook for an industry that has traditionally been viewed as relatively slow to adapt and embrace automation (McKinsey 2020). The industry’s transformation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced biopharma to adapt and quickly adopt eClinical technologies and other innovations (McDermott 2020) which may provide significant benefits in a post-COVID environment.

