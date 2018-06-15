PRINCIPLED TECHNOLOGIES VMAX 250F HPE COMPETE WHITE PAPER

Manage transactional and data mart loads with superior performance and high availability.

The Dell EMC VMAX 250F All Flash storage array supported database workloads better than the HPE 3PAR 8450 storage array.

It’s not enough to make the transaction process as fast and effortless as possible; the speed of business also demands a backend storage solution that won’t bog down when faced with large data mart transfers or let unplanned downtime interfere with business as usual. All-Flash storage arrays from Dell EMC and HPE promise to help companies avoid those pitfalls. But how well do they live up to that promise?