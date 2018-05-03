Prioritize and Remediate Active Vulnerabilities Impacting Your Network

The evolution of cyber threats and the cybercriminal community has evolved from the days of pranksters launching annoying viruses and spam that would be considered primitive today – to hacktivist organizations and nation states launching ransomware and other malicious malware for political and financial gain. While enterprises make concentrated efforts to protect their critical data and reputation through a layered security approach using best-of-breed solutions, the lack of correlated and contextual network visibility can leave IT security organizations unable to prioritize the threats that matter the most and networks susceptible to multi-vector attacks.