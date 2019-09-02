Professional Services Automation Primer

Financial Force

Change is constant in the services industry. Fuelled by digital disruption and a worldwide technical talent shortage, global businesses really have no choice but to use specialized service firms. This means a new day has dawned for those in the professional services industry. Service organizations are presented with unprecedented opportunities to grow revenues and expand their portfolio but picking the right growth strategy must be backed up by the ability to execute. With so many choices, each opportunity comes with its own set of challenges. Technology and skill issues can be exacerbated by poor visibility if the business is not based on a sound business application foundation.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google: Never Mind Cookies, Let’s Use Chrome APIs to Track Ad Conversions
2 hours ago
Dartford Crossing: Big Data, Big Payments, Big Contract, as £150M Opportunity Opens Up
5 hours ago
Why the UK Government’s Re-Evaluation of its Cloud First Policy is a Sign of the Times
6 hours ago
Five Questions with… AMPLYFI CEO, Chris Ganje
10 hours ago
The Future for Amsterdam’s Canals May Involve AI-Powered Boat-Bridges
3 days ago
Dell Technologies Q2 2019; Strong PC Sales, But Hyperscale Trouble In China
3 days ago
Urgent Call to Businesses to Patch Critical Cisco Vulnerability
3 days ago
This New Open Source Toolkit Aims to Give Chatbots Character
3 days ago
Thousands of Fully Patched iPhones Exploited for Years, says Google – Who Is the Sophisticated Mystery Attacker?
3 days ago
Okta Earnings Reveal Huge Customer Wins, Sustained Growth
4 days ago
Botnet Attacks: From DDoS to Hivenets and Sextortion
4 days ago
Reuters Connect’s Trio of New Apps Reflect the Digital Disruption Happening in Media Content
4 days ago
AWS Launches New Automated Machine-to-Cloud Framework
4 days ago
BigQuery’s Big New Back-End: Data Streaming Now 10 Times Faster, Says GCP
4 days ago
Micro Focus Profit Warning Sends Shares Crashing
4 days ago
Apple Apologises for Default Siri Audio Retention, Vows Changes
5 days ago