Professional Services Automation Primer

Change is constant in the services industry. Fuelled by digital disruption and a worldwide technical talent shortage, global businesses really have no choice but to use specialized service firms. This means a new day has dawned for those in the professional services industry. Service organizations are presented with unprecedented opportunities to grow revenues and expand their portfolio but picking the right growth strategy must be backed up by the ability to execute. With so many choices, each opportunity comes with its own set of challenges. Technology and skill issues can be exacerbated by poor visibility if the business is not based on a sound business application foundation.