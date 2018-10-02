Professional Services: Small and Midsize Firms Are Turning to Technology to Advance their Business Goals

SAP

Small and midsize professional services firms around the world (typically with fewer than 1,000 employees) face competition from not only similar firms but also larger firms looking to disrupt current relationships. Rather than simply react to new threats, successful professional services firms are leveraging technology in new ways to sharpen business practices, improve agility, and better serve clients.

