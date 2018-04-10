Protecting Data in the Healthcare Industry

Osterman Research shares key information about the regulatory landscape and how healthcare organizations can better prepare for cyber threats.

Healthcare organizations are a favorite target for determined attackers. Any disruption to critical services provides a strong incentive to pay a ransom and patient medical data is highly lucrative for the information it contains.

Research finds that providers have traditionally under invested in IT security, which further compounds the problem.

Read the report to learn:

Important cyber security risks

The impact of a data breach to your organization

Key regulations around the globe