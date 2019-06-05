PT: Report – Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 vs. NetApp A-800

Dell

When selecting enterprise-class storage, companies seek a platform that delivers strong application performance while using capacity efficiently. They also look for an underlying architecture that offers flexibility as their needs evolve, and a graphical user interface (GUI) that simplifies routine tasks.

At Principled Technologies, we conducted hands-on testing of two storage platforms for the enterprise data center, the Dell EMC™ PowerMax 8000 and a storage array from a competitor that we will refer to as Vendor A. Like the PowerMax 8000, the Vendor A competitor array is an All-Flash offering in the high-end storage market that uses Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) storage. Our test tool simulated input/output operations of an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload, and we then used the same tool to simulate a migration of a compressible data set to a new array. We also explored the architectural differences of the two platforms and used each one’s GUI to perform an administrative task.

In all of the areas we investigated, the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 platform had strong advantages over the platform from Vendor A.

Download to find out more.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Selling Security to the Board? Three Messages, Max, Says William Hill CISO
1 hour ago
Microsoft and Oracle Link Clouds, Bring Oracle Databases to Azure
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Sophos Halts Huawei Sales, Bans Updates, Warns Partners
3 hours ago
National Cyber Security Strategy To Hit Just 1 of 12 Outcomes by 2021
5 hours ago
VW Says 2,000 New IT Jobs, 4,000 Cuts; Lots of SAP
6 hours ago
NASCAR to Migrate 18 Petabyte/70 Year Video Archive to AWS
7 hours ago
Infosec London: The Human Issue Won’t Go Away
1 day ago
Mozilla: Firefox Will Block Third Party Trackers by Default – But Facebook Will Still Track You Unless…
1 day ago
Network Rail: Can We Get Better Recruitment Software?
1 day ago
Britain’s Open Source Awards: Meet the Shortlist
1 day ago
McKinsey Pops Its Open Source Cherry
1 day ago
AMD Wins Major Samsung Licensing Deal: The Big Loser? It Could be Arm
2 days ago
UK’s Sophos Buys US’s Rook Security, a Managed Services and SIEM Provider
2 days ago
Amazon Opens “App Store for Alexa” Up to UK Devs as Voice Booms
2 days ago
First It Came for the High Street, then It Came to the High Street?
2 days ago
This British Regtech Startup has Won Mastercard Investment – as a PSD2 Deadline Looms
2 days ago