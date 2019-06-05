PT: Report – Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 vs. NetApp A-800

When selecting enterprise-class storage, companies seek a platform that delivers strong application performance while using capacity efficiently. They also look for an underlying architecture that offers flexibility as their needs evolve, and a graphical user interface (GUI) that simplifies routine tasks.

At Principled Technologies, we conducted hands-on testing of two storage platforms for the enterprise data center, the Dell EMC™ PowerMax 8000 and a storage array from a competitor that we will refer to as Vendor A. Like the PowerMax 8000, the Vendor A competitor array is an All-Flash offering in the high-end storage market that uses Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) storage. Our test tool simulated input/output operations of an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload, and we then used the same tool to simulate a migration of a compressible data set to a new array. We also explored the architectural differences of the two platforms and used each one’s GUI to perform an administrative task.

In all of the areas we investigated, the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 platform had strong advantages over the platform from Vendor A.

Download to find out more.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors