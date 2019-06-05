PT: Report – Dell EMC Unity 550F vs. NetApp A-300

“Sink or swim” makes for a good business mantra. But in the midmarket space, IT teams often find themselves mired in a third option: treading water just to stay afloat. IT departments struggling with inadequate storage and aging equipment need a modern, powerful storage solution that helps them maximize storage usage and capacity.

We tested two storage arrays to see which could best help organizations meet these goals: the Dell EMC™ Unity™ 550F and the array of a competitor (“Vendor A”), an all-flash offering in the entry-level market that uses SAS storage. The Dell EMC Unity array processed 40 percent more input/output operations per second (IOPS),† reduced 29 percent more data, and recovered from a simulated controller failure 36 percent faster than its competitor. It also carried out common management tasks faster, cutting deployment steps in half and completing bulk storage provisioning in 94 percent less time than the Vendor A array.

Forget treading water—with the storage and management advantages of the Dell EMC Unity 550F, your company can continue moving forward.

Download to find out more.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors.

