Quantifying the ROI of Automated Application Delivery

Organizations have evolved to demand agile, elastic capabilities whether application workloads are deployed in public clouds, private clouds, or in on-premises data centers. The server infrastructure has also evolved to meet those needs using virtualization and cloud technologies, which provide for flexible resource allocation. Networking technologies have not always kept up to date with these changes, continuing to rely on physical appliances to deliver network services such as application delivery controllers (ADCs). The Pulse Secure vADC solution meets those challenges by providing a software based, cloud-ready solution, referred to as ADC-as-a-service.

Based on interviews with enterprise and service provider IT organizations, it is clear that new technologies are required in the ADC space. By leveraging a software-based, cloud-ready ADCaaS approach with high levels of automation, organizations have been able to provide impressive ROIs (typically six months) and significantly improve business processes, dramatically reducing the time to install and provision new services.