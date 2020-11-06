Ransomware Controls SecurityHQ’s Zero Trust x40

If you ever have the chance to replay a sophisticated ransomware attack, you will develop a sense of regrettable respect for the ingenuity involved in the entire operation. From the targeted phishing email designed to trick even the most aware user, to the well-crafted malware that will evade traditional anti-virus, exploit poor network and Active Directory group policies and controls. All elements of an attack are stitched together with elegance and military precision.

Download to find out more.