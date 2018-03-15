How Red Hat brings Openstack into the enterprise

Bringing a new wave of innovation to the enterprise takes a combination of a secure, reliable platform with an infrastructure that offers tooling for compute, storage, and networking resources throughout the datacentre.

Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat Enterprise Linux not only brings an exceptionally secure, open source platform to the enterprise, but also the infrastructure to support it.

Find out how Red Hat is helping to enable the building of an Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud that can support business-critical applications and other essential workloads through an innovation driven platform on Red Hat Enterprise Linux to form a powerful combination for an IaaS cloud.

Get to grips with the key practices, processes, and overall strategy that Red Hat is using to support the objectives of a secure open source server platform.