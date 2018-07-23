Red Hat Private Cloud Solutions Help Enable Rapid Innovation

Imagine a cloud solution that overcomes the challenges of vendor-specific technology, multiple hardware solutions, incompatibility with new and innovative solutions, and the high cost of maintaining legacy systems. What if this solution could bring rapidly changing technology and new innovations within reach, and also enable businesses to gain and maintain a competitive advantage by freeing themselves from the burden of existing IT infrastructure and purpose-built systems that stifle innovation?

Red Hat* private cloud solutions, built on Intel technology, offer on-demand services, efficient resource allocation, unified management, and interoperability for scalability, security, and innovation. These benefits can empower businesses to achieve rapid innovation and improve time-to-market (TTM) while helping to lower operational expenses.