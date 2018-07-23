Red Hat Private Cloud Solutions Help Enable Rapid Innovation

Intel

Imagine a cloud solution that overcomes the challenges of vendor-specific technology, multiple hardware solutions, incompatibility with new and innovative solutions, and the high cost of maintaining legacy systems. What if this solution could bring rapidly changing technology and new innovations within reach, and also enable businesses to gain and maintain a competitive advantage by freeing themselves from the burden of existing IT infrastructure and purpose-built systems that stifle innovation?

Red Hat* private cloud solutions, built on Intel technology, offer on-demand services, efficient resource allocation, unified management, and interoperability for scalability, security, and innovation. These benefits can empower businesses to achieve rapid innovation and improve time-to-market (TTM) while helping to lower operational expenses.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Go West? Chinese Behemoths Herald Change from The East
12 mins ago
Edge Computing and the Future of the Data Center  
48 mins ago
Atos to Expand its Influence in the US with £2.5 Billion Purchase of Syntel
5 hours ago
Sit Tight, Modern APIs Will Soon Take Banks on a Fast Ride
6 hours ago
Baseball Cap Triggers Hacker Conference Ructions
6 hours ago
Emotet Trojan on the Market as Hack Groups Become Malware Mercenaries
7 hours ago
UK Full Fibre: Sweeping Regulatory Shakeup Needed
7 hours ago
New Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 to Ditch Fingerprints for Iris Scanner
8 hours ago
How to Get the Most out of Cyber Essentials
9 hours ago
Singapore’s Offical Health Database Breached to the Tune of 1.5 Million Records
3 days ago
Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Launch Data Transfer Project
3 days ago
Google Enterprise Gets New Features to Shore Up Security
3 days ago
Defra Hands DXC £81 Million Contract
3 days ago
MYPINPAD Launches Mobile Point-of-Sale Authentication Platform
3 days ago
Tech Consortium Agrees to Industry Standard for VR Headset Cable
3 days ago
Microsoft CEO Hails “Incredible Year” as Revenues Top $110 Billion
3 days ago