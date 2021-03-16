Reduce Cost, Drive Innovation and Shorten Time to Market with Commercial Hardware Platforms

Dell Technologies

Organizations developing intelligent solutions now must navigate product requirements that are fundamentally intertwined with both customer satisfaction and revenue generation. New workload demands ranging from remote monitoring to AI to virtualization are now upending the product system lifecycle, from design through production and service. The traditional technical decision making common in the industry, however, ignores the need to address increasingly connected system deployments that directly impact business outcomes.

Our research shows that today’s product development organizations must now not only select technologies that facilitate this transition, but they must also identify partners to help them optimize their solutions, increase organizational agility, and refine their ability to focus on differentiating layers of the solution stack. By strategically outsourcing more of the integrated compute and related development, test, and management with tier one partners, product development organizations can bring differentiated solutions to market faster and at lower cost. This paper examines these trends and the benefits achieved through the strategic realignment of product and design strategies. In particular, it highlights the tangible benefits and cost savings available to organizations that leverage commercial hardware systems instead of relying on traditional in-house, component-based engineering.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 16 Pages

