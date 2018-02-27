Reducing Cyber Exposure From Cloud To Containers

Digital transformation is putting pressure on every organizational function— especially IT Security. Whether it’s discovering short-lived assets like containers, assessing the state of cloud environments, or maintaining the security of web applications, today’s modern attack surface presents a growing challenge to security leaders looking to accurately understand and reduce their cyber risk.

To combat this challenge, a new discipline called Cyber Exposure is emerging to help organizations manage and measure this risk. Cyber Exposure builds on the roots of traditional Vulnerability Management, expanding breadth of asset coverage and depth of insight, to provide a full, actionable picture of organizational risks.

This eBook shares perspectives on how your peers are beginning their Cyber Exposure journey to protect their ever-expanding attack surface—from mobile to cloud, IoT to containers, and everything in between—and gain business insight to reduce their cyber risk. Where do you begin? What are key factors for success? The first-hand experiences collected here represent a diverse array of industries and perspectives that we hope will offer valuable insight and best practices that you can use as you work to secure and reduce risk to your organization.