Research Proves IT Transformation’s Persistent Link to Agility, Innovation, and Business Value (Maturity Study 2018)

IT Transformation is the act of modernizing and automating information technology systems and software holistically to improve IT operations and refine relevant business processes. It’s a major endeavor, but quantitative research shows it is well worth the effort to achieve real outcomes.

This report presents findings stemming from original ESG research based on a survey of 4,000 IT decision makers from around the globe. Where applicable, it includes year over-year trending with similar research conducted one year prior. Use the findings to compare your company’s IT competencies against those that have achieved “fully transformed” status and get a clear sense of what they’re accomplishing.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®.