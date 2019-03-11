Responding to the Tobacco Products Directive

Zebra

All organisations within the tobacco supply chain must ensure their operations are fully compliant with the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) or risk facing financial and economic consequences.

When the directive was initially passed by the European Union (EU) in 2014, a series of new obligations were imposed on the tobacco industry, ranging from the sale of tobacco variations through to the ingredients used. More specifically, some of the regulations were implemented to avoid the circulation of counterfeit (fake) and contraband (no taxes paid) tobacco products in the supply chain across all 28 EU member states.

Download this white paper to find out more.

