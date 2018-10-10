Riverbed Digital Performance Global Survey 2018

Riverbed

Industries all over the globe are adopting a digital-first strategy to better meet customer demands and to spur business growth. Those who embrace digital will thrive. Those who don’t may never catch up. Riverbed commissioned a global survey to better understand the forces that are driving businesses to go digital, and the opportunities and challenges they face when implementing digital strategies. Read this research report to gain insight into the:

• Expected business outcomes of improving digital services and applications
• Downside and consequences of poor digital performance
• Key challenges and hurdles that make digital strategy execution difficult
• Technologies that can help organizations advance their digital journey

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google have filed an Appeal Against the EU Commissions £3.8 Billion Fine
5 hours ago
DSTL and Digital Capital is Offering £400,000 to Model Future Conflicts
6 hours ago
SpankChain Forgoes Security Audit on Smart Contract, Guess What…
7 hours ago
WhatsApp Encryption Warning for Users Over Google Drive Backup Risk
7 hours ago
Amazon AI Recruitment Tool Abandoned Due to Inherent Bias
10 hours ago
Mental Health Data Hub Simplifies Datasets for Health Workers
12 hours ago
Project xCloud: Microsoft Starts Game Streaming Tests as Cloud-Based Gaming Push Continues
1 day ago
This 2.5D Indoor Navigation App Uses Geomagnetism to Operate
1 day ago
vCPE is More Challenging than It Seems – Here’s How Vendors Can Add Value
1 day ago
Airbus Wins Blockbuster European Union Cybersecurity Contract
1 day ago
6 Months, 945 Data Breaches, 4.5 Billion Records
2 days ago
LinkedIn Buys “Employee Engagement” Software Specialist Glint
2 days ago
Google Restricts Gmail API Access, Kills Google+ After Data Exposed
2 days ago
Public and Private Sector Collaboration Key to Cracking Slow Payments Crisis
2 days ago
VoiceVault Calls in Administrators: Biometrics Specialist’s Assets for Sale
2 days ago
Google Data Misuse Case Blocked in London High Court
2 days ago