Samsonite discovered that their web metrics were compromised, leading to skewed analytics and unexplainably low conversion rates. Without solid KPIs, developing strategies to drive revenue became a guessing game.

Read this case study to see how Samsonite leveraged PerimeterX Bot Defender to:

– Filter out bad bot traffic from real human traffic

– Eliminate the manual reactive process used to address each bot attack

– Make effective business decisions based on accurate data